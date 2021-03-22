MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.75% of MaxLinear worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,580,000 after purchasing an additional 251,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after buying an additional 117,059 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $36.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $1,295,157.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,643.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,628 shares of company stock worth $5,028,356 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

