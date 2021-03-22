McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $225.91. 36,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,389. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

