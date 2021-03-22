McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,529,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 671,424 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.74% of McDonald’s worth $1,186,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.59. 80,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.23. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

