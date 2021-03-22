Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallion Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

