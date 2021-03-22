Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $213.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.39. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

