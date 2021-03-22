Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,702 shares of company stock worth $43,204,499 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.42. 14,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,423. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $177.12. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

