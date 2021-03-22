Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00345712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,438,470 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

