Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $72.06 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $2,573.60 or 0.04678166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $72.06 million and $7.98 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.22 or 0.00383939 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

