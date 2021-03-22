MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0314 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 97.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $4,763.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

