MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $652.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock opened at $1,448.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,730.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,492.53. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $425.38 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,055.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

