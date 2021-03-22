Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after buying an additional 1,974,852 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,609,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,459,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,407,000 after buying an additional 981,615 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.