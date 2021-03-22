MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.85. 34,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Analyst Recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.