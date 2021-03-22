MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.85. 34,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

