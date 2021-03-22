Merculet (MVP) Price Up 92.1% This Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 92.1% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $367,093.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,304,515,625 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

