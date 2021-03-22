Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.93% of Meridian Bioscience worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 71.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205,080 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $2,572,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.