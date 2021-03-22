Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $248,982.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00076939 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002810 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars.

