Merk Investments LLC Has $23.27 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Merk Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 12.5% of Merk Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Merk Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $23,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.92. 37,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

