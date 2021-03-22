Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $183.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.34 million and the highest is $200.65 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $188.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $513.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $521.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $533.61 million, with estimates ranging from $524.07 million to $542.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,856 shares of company stock worth $3,300,676. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,881,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.