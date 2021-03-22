Meta (MTA) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Meta token can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $39.08 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00472132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00139776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00817049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00075513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

