Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27). Approximately 96,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 519,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.80.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

