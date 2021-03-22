Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $22.11 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.91 or 0.03116969 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021662 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,030,537 coins and its circulating supply is 78,732,756 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.