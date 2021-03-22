Meter Governance Price Up 401.3% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 401.3% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00010313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.06 or 0.00471994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00065218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.85 or 0.00837390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00075852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

