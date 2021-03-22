Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Methode Electronics worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,247. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $43.96 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

