Metronome (MET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $84,981.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $84,981.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00476425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00137858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00784100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00075967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,883,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,549,511 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

