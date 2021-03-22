MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Cap of $765,858.46

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $765,858.46 and approximately $1,913.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 404,866,072 coins and its circulating supply is 127,564,144 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.