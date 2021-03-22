Micromines Hits One Day Volume of $1,992.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $131,731.71 and $1,992.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00472314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00819043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

