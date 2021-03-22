Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,231,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $273,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,470,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $327,043,000 after buying an additional 506,800 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,664 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $173,193,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $230.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

