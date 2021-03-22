Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,723 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,166,084 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $259,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483,588 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $107,560,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $230.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

