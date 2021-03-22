Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 116,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 963,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 450,963 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,851,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $230.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.31. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.