MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,708,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock traded down $12.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $764.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,695. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6,297.00 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $804.29 and a 200 day moving average of $402.98.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

