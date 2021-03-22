MidasProtocol Market Capitalization Hits $408,110.53 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 71.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $408,110.53 and approximately $122,740.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00050400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00630413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023676 BTC.

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

