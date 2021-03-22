Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.25. 1,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

