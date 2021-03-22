Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.25. 1,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.02.
Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.
