Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,486,800.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME remained flat at $$42.90 on Monday. 46,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

