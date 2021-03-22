Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Mincon Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MCON opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.25. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.22 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The company has a market cap of £232.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

