Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Mincon Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MCON opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.25. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.22 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The company has a market cap of £232.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03.
Mincon Group Company Profile
