Minereum Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Minereum has a market cap of $2.92 million and $48,862.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,709,529 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

