Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading Down 0.2%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Minerva alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.