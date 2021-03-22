Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Tops $359.88 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $7.76 or 0.00013418 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $359.88 million and $13.94 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,352,127 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

