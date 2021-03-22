Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.20 or 0.00031389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.11 or 0.00472749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00817985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00075315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,255,492 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

