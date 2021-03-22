Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Capitalization Hits $26.72 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $26.72 million and $164,740.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $533.04 or 0.00966651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00472132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00139776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00817049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00075513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 50,120 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

