Mirrored Tesla Achieves Market Cap of $31.41 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for about $685.44 or 0.01193218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $31.41 million and $475,024.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00464166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00065566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00138875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00783688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 45,829 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

