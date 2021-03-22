Mirrored Twitter Reaches Market Cap of $23.70 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be bought for approximately $66.18 or 0.00121045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $23.70 million and $257,580.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.06 or 0.00471994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00065218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.85 or 0.00837390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00075852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Token Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 358,068 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

