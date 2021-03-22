Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Shares Down 2.5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 2,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MITFF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

