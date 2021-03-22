MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $874.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 874 ($11.42), with a volume of 17775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802 ($10.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £509.16 million and a P/E ratio of 45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 780.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 692.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

