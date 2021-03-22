Mogo (MOGO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO):

3/10/2021 – Mogo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

3/8/2021 – Mogo had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Mogo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

3/1/2021 – Mogo had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Mogo was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – Mogo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Mogo stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.29. 4,355,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Get Mogo Inc alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.