Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,251,000 after buying an additional 326,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,333,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $183.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

