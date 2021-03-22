Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,957,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,381 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,580,774 shares of company stock worth $19,543,586 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

