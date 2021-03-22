Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.
MOMO opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.54.
Momo Company Profile
Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.
Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.