Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Momo by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.