Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 434.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 458,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,614. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

