Monero Classic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,640.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $2,640.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 75.7% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00397387 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

