MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $302.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.57 and a 200 day moving average of $305.93. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

