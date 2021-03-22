MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.14.
A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.
In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MDB opened at $302.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.57 and a 200 day moving average of $305.93. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
