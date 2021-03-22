Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches Market Cap of $174,904.51

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $174,904.51 and approximately $122.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,198,884 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

